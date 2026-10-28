Paynet Enables Malaysian Mobile Banking App Users To Make Overseas Duitnow QR Payments Via Alipay+

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) today announced the launch of outbound DuitNow QR payment connectivity through Alipay+, the unified wallet gateway of Ant International. Malaysians can now use supported local mobile banking apps to pay at participating Alipay+-supported merchants in five destinations: Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, the Philippines and Laos. The initial three launch banks are Maybank, CIMB and Hong Leong Bank, with Bank Islam set to join soon.

The launch forms part of PayNet's long-term roadmap to extend secure and interoperable payment connectivity beyond Malaysia. It aligns with Bank Negara Malaysia's vision for faster, more efficient and inclusive cross-border payments.

At participating merchants in the five supported destinations, customers can open the DuitNow QR payment function in their Malaysian banking app and scan the merchant's QR code displaying the Alipay+ logo. They can then review and confirm the transaction within the same application, without downloading another app or creating an Alipay+ account.

“Cross-border payments should feel as familiar as paying at home. This connectivity gives Malaysians an easier way to pay abroad. It also shows how collaboration between financial institutions and global payment partners expands the reach of Malaysia's national payment infrastructure beyond our borders. More broadly, stronger payment connectivity can help spending flow more easily across borders and strengthen Malaysia's economic links with the region,” said Praveen Rajan, Chief Executive Officer of PayNet.

The launch builds on PayNet's existing collaboration with Ant International through Alipay+. Since November 2023, travellers using supported Alipay+ partner wallets have been able to pay at DuitNow QR merchants across Malaysia. This has enabled local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to tap into international visitor spending through DuitNow QR, Malaysia's national QR standard. In turn, this strengthens the country's tourism economy during Visit Malaysia 2026-2027.

The new outbound capability extends this connectivity in the other direction, allowing customers of participating Malaysian banks to pay at Alipay+ merchants abroad. The five destinations are the first to be supported, with more to be added progressively. PayNet is among the first national payment systems to expand global acceptance at scale through Alipay+.

The Alipay+ ecosystem connects more than two billion user accounts across over 50 international payment partners, with more than 150 million merchants in over 210 markets, including more than 10 national payment schemes such as PayNet.

“Our growing partnership with PayNet reflects a shared commitment to taking Malaysia's national payment infrastructure beyond its borders, connecting it more deeply with the global digital economy. At Alipay+, we empower national payment systems to strengthen two-way interoperable connectivity, so they can play a much greater role in enabling cross-border travel and commerce, expanding opportunities for businesses and consumers, and driving more inclusive digital economic growth,” said Danny Chung, General Manager of Alipay+ Global Growth Center, Ant International.

The expansion comes amid growing cross-border payment activity. PayNet recorded nearly 30 million cross-border transactions in 2025, approximately 150% more than in 2024. Transactions linked to the Chinese Mainland accounted for much of the growth.

The Alipay+ outbound QR capability is available for adoption by other PayNet-participating banks and e-wallets, enabling more customers to access overseas QR payments through their existing apps. PayNet will continue working with financial institutions and regional partners to expand the service to more apps and markets.

About PayNet

Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) is Malaysia's national payments network with a mission to accelerate the country's payment flows by making the digital payment infrastructure more accessible, widespread, and secure. Our comprehensive retail payments suite - including DuitNow (QR and Transfer), JomPAY (Bill Payments), FPX (Online), MyDebit (Domestic Debit), MEPS, and IBG (Interbank GIRO) - provides extensive coverage across the nation, forming a core part of daily life in Malaysia.

Additionally, PayNet's real-time retail QR payments network, DuitNow, is interoperable with domestic schemes in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, facilitating seamless cross-border transactions with these countries. PayNet is committed to promoting a secure, efficient, and innovative payments ecosystem in Malaysia and works closely with its stakeholders to develop new products and services that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

For further details, please visit our website: .

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

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