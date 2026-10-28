HIFU Treatment In Dubai The SKIN111 Approach To Advanced Skin Tightening

A more defined jawline or firmer-looking skin starts with understanding what is causing the change. At SKIN111, HIFU treatment in Dubai sits within a broader approach to facial rejuvenation, with assessment guiding the choice of technology and treatment plan.

Established in Dubai in 2007, SKIN111 brings together medical, aesthetics and wellness services. The brand reports more than 5,000 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating across its wider clinic and homecare network.

The consultation considers skin laxity, facial volume, previous procedures and the patient's goals. Skin analysis may form part of the assessment, helping the team explain the proposed approach and identify which concerns should take priority.

SKIN111 brings together a multidisciplinary medical team including Dr. Zaheer Abbas, Dr. Pouya Farhadi, Dr. Erfan Rahmani, Dr. Anamta Rahman, Dr. Eman Abdalla, and Dr. Gehad Assawi, with expertise spanning dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and Overall Anti-ageing Treatments. Their expertise supports personalized assessment and treatment planning around each patient's needs and goals.

HIFU uses focused ultrasound energy at selected tissue depths, with changes developing gradually through the tissue's response. The clinician explains the expected degree of improvement and the proposed follow-up.

SKIN111's wider technology offering includes Ultherapy Prime, XERF, Ultraformer MPT and Morpheus8, alongside skin boosters and other aesthetic treatments. Access to different approaches allows the doctor to consider skin quality and facial definition together, selecting or sequencing procedures where appropriate. Device and treatment availability are confirmed at booking.

Why Choose HIFU?

Penetrates up to 4.5mm deep, reaching the SMAS layer for precise, long-lasting lifting. ●Enjoy facelift-like results without the risks or recovery time of surgery. ●Focused ultrasound targets deep skin layers without damaging the surface, ensuring both safety and efficacy.

The team explains preparation, possible side effects and aftercare, with a plan for reviewing progress. Patients can discuss their schedule and ask how the treatment fits around other procedures. SKIN111 welcomes patients at DIFC, Palm Jumeirah Mall Dubai and Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. Whether enquiring about a HIFU facial in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, contact the team to arrange an assessment and a personalised treatment plan.

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