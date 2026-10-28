Ras Al Khaimah Signs Landmark Friendship Agreement & 10 Mous During Historic High-Level Tour Of South China

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnesses the signing of a historic agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujian Province, China, concluding a six-day China visit.

Signed in Fuzhou, the agreement establishes a framework for strengthening economic, maritime and cultural ties, including cooperation in green supply chains, port logistics, sustainable building materials and cultural exchange.

Commenting on the agreement, HH Sheikh Saud said:“The friendship between Ras Al Khaimah and China is deeply rooted in history and revitalized by a shared vision for modern economic transformation. Signing this friendship agreement with Fujian Province cements a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared ambition and centuries of maritime connection, which creates a formal foundation for our communities and enterprises to collaborate more closely.”

The friendship agreement followed the signing of 10 MoUs between Ras Al Khaimah entities and Chinese counterparts, all witnessed by HH Sheikh Saud. These included a MoU between the Government of Ras Al Khaimah's International Relations Office and UBTECH Robotics to test, demonstrate and deploy humanoid robotic systems across industrial, commercial service, elderly care and cultural tourism sectors.

Other MoUs were signed between RAK Transport Authority and Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center; separate agreements involving Marjan Group and RAKBANK and the Bank of China (Dubai Branch); the International Relations Office and Phoenix New Media Information Technology; Marjan Group and China Road and Bridge Corporation; Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAK Chamber) and Tianhe Central Business District; RAK Chamber and the Bureau of China International SME Fair; Ras Al Khaimah Department of Antiquities & Museums and Sun Yat-sen University History Museum; and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Fujian Jihong Packaging Technology.

The visit, from October 18 to 23, covered Shenzhen and Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, and Fuzhou in Fujian Province. It included the RAK-China Business Conference, high-level meetings with government officials and business leaders, and the inauguration of Ras Al Khaimah's first business consultancy in China, in Guangzhou.

These engagements build on Ras Al Khaimah's longstanding relationship with China, rooted in centuries of maritime trade and cultural exchange, and reflect a shared commitment to strengthening economic, investment and cultural cooperation.

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