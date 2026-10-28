BTC/USD Signal 28/10: Bitcoin Steady Above $80K
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 82,760. Add a stop-loss at 78,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 78,000. Add a stop-loss at 82,760.
Bitcoin is also reacting to the happenings in the ETF market, where inflows have continued rising this week. These funds have added over $200 million in assets this week, a reversal from what happened last Thursday and Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has remained under pressure in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 87,365 earlier this month to 80,828. It has remained below the important support level of 82,758, its highest level in May this year.On the positive side, Bitcoin formed a doji candlestick pattern on Monday. In most cases, this pattern normally leads to a reversal. It has remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pulled back to 45. Therefore, the pair will likely hold steady in the near term. If this happens, the next key target to watch will be at 82,758. A move below the support level of 79,200 will invalidate the bullish outlookReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment