AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bulls Defend 0.7010 After Breakout
It looks like fundamentals are supporting a case for the rate of this currency pair to stay consistent and remain within a range, although perhaps the momentum is with the Aussie here as the slightly elevated inflation data earlier today was a surprise.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe price chart's standout recent technical feature is the range between approximately 0.7000 and 0.7050, which emerged after the price passively broke down from an ascending price channel in the form of a linear regression analysis. However, it should be noticed that within this range, we have seen bullish price action, most notably by a series of higher lows.The price action has also established a fresh higher support level at 0.7022.It looks like the price is coiling up for a bullish breakout above 0.7050. As the Fed policy meeting today is a huge event, there is a strong likelihood that such a breakout will not happen until some data is released from that.AUD/USD H1 Price Chart – Bullish RangeSupport & Resistance LevelsMy previous AUD/USD signal on 22nd October gave a profitable long trade from the bullish rejection of the support level which I had identified at 0.6998.Risk 0.25%.Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday.Short Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.7043, 0.7079, or 0.7092. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.7022, 0.6998, or 0.6964. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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