Intel, Oracle And IBM Reject Proposed Tokenised Share Trading Arabian Post
The four names appeared in an updated public notice dated 26 October from OKXICE, the proposed trading venue jointly owned by Intercontinental Exchange, which operates the New York Stock Exchange, and OKX's US holding company. The previous notice, issued on 23 October, identified 22 objecting issuers.
The objections restrict the venture's ability to offer tokenised versions of those companies' shares under a temporary framework established by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The framework allows eligible trading venues to proceed without an issuer's affirmative approval, but gives companies an opportunity to prevent unaffiliated third parties from tokenising their securities.
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