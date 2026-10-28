CMF Watch 3 Pro Reaches $59 In US Sale Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiNothing's CMF Watch 3 Pro smartwatch is being offered for $59 in the United States, a $20 reduction from its $79 selling price, as retailers extend discounts across the device's four colour options.
The offer, equivalent to approximately 25% off the $79 reference price, has appeared on Amazon, with listings also identifying discounted units at Walmart and Nothing's own store. Availability and delivery terms depend on the retailer and selected colour, while the duration of the promotion has not been specified.
The discounted watch combines a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with integrated dual-band satellite positioning, Bluetooth calling and several health monitoring functions. Nothing advertises battery endurance of up to 13 days under typical operating conditions, although actual performance varies with settings and usage.
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