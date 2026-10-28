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Slowmist Identifies Credential Theft And Wallet Substitution In Udesk Scripts Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-28 02:20:42

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Blockchain security company SlowMist has uncovered malicious JavaScript associated with Udesk customer-service software that can capture website visitors' login information and replace cryptocurrency deposit addresses, potentially exposing accounts and diverting transfers.

The company disclosed its findings on 27 October after examining two JavaScript samples obtained during routine threat monitoring. Its investigation identified separate mechanisms for collecting sensitive browser data and manipulating payment destinations on three cryptocurrency trading websites.

SlowMist said the compromised file, named udeskApi.2026-10-16. cached. js, contained an additional loader concealed within otherwise functional customer-service code. The injected component fetched a second file, deeps. js, from a suspicious domain designed to resemble a legitimate Udesk address.

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The Arabian Post

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