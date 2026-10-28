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Xtransfer Returns To Hong Kong Fintech Week And Singapore Fintech Festival For Third Consecutive Year Arabian Post

Xtransfer Returns To Hong Kong Fintech Week And Singapore Fintech Festival For Third Consecutive Year Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-28 02:20:41

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, will participate in Hong Kong FinTech Week and Singapore FinTech Festival for the third consecutive year, joining as a Silver Sponsor and Gold Sponsor, respectively. At both events, the company will showcase its latest innovations in cross-border collections and payments, AI-powered compliance and risk control, and inclusive financial services for SMEs.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, will join the management team at showcases and closed-door sessions in both cities, sharing views on AI risk control and operations, local-currency settlement in emerging markets and practical inclusive finance for SMEs. During the events, XTransfer will hold signing ceremonies for strategic cooperation with several international financial institutions, further extending its global clearing network.

A central focus will be XTransfer's financial institution partnership model, which enables banks and payment institutions to participate as both co-builders and users. Partners can contribute local collection, payout and FX capabilities, while accessing services such as Pay-to-China, Local-Currency Collection and Local-Currency Payout through the XTransfer API.

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The Arabian Post

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