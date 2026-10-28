BAIC FOTON Africa Regional Training Center Opens, Strengthening Local Service Arabian Post
As global commercial vehicle competition intensifies, international growth requires strong products and manufacturing as well as professional full-lifecycle service. BAIC FOTON's growing African lineup creates diverse sales, maintenance and technical-support needs, making local talent development essential. Since early 2026, the company has delivered nearly 100 specialized training sessions in key markets, including heavy-duty truck engine disassembly in Argentina, all-electric bus fault diagnosis in Türkiye, and one-day intensive training for five rotating groups in Uruguay. The programs turn headquarters' technical standards into practical frontline diagnostic and repair skills.
Lu Zhenghua said the center will support Africa's regional operating system and deeper localization by connecting technical standards, service experience and local team capabilities, while improving coordination among product supply, after-sales support and talent development. Wang Zhuozhong, VP of BAIC FOTON INTERNATIONAL, introduced the center's background and development plan. Local partners discussed service cooperation, support for service providers and future opportunities.
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