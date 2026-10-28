Deutsch de Grünes Licht für Modernisierung des Terminals am Euroairport Basel Original Read more: Grünes Licht für Modernisierung des Terminals am Euroairport

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The cantonal governments of Basel City and Basel Country have approved the extension of EuroAirport's terminal. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss cantons give green light for modernisation of EuroAirport This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 09:13 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The project involves the investment of €157 million (CHF145 million) and is aimed at modernising the infrastructure and improving passenger handling.

The airport authorities will finance the project, the two Basel cantons said on Tuesday. However, the investment decision by the airport's board of directors requires approval from the relevant authorities in Switzerland and France. On the Swiss side, this is granted by the federal government in agreement with the two cantons.

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This content was published on Mar 26, 2026 The airport run jointly by France and Switzerland has announced eight new destinations in its summer flight schedule for 2026.

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