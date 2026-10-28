Swiss Village Remains On Alert Over Unstable Weisshorn Glacier
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Schutzmassnahmen in Randa VS bleiben in Kraft
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Access to a local danger zone is still forbidden and access points for pedestrians and cyclists remain closed. The residential area is not affected by the current situation. Local authorities and experts are in close contact and are monitoring developments.
In mid-August, several rockfalls were recorded on the Weisshorn East hanging glacier. Due to a significant increase in movement, the authorities raised the monitoring to level 3 (on a scale of 1-5). Additional rockfalls have not been ruled out.More More Swiss municipality raises alert level following glacier break-offs
This content was published on Aug 25, 2026 The situation on the Weisshorn near Randa, canton Valais in southwestern Switzerland, remains tense.Read more: Swiss municipality raises alert level following glacier break
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