Deutsch de Schutzmassnahmen in Randa VS bleiben in Kraft Original Read more: Schutzmassnahmen in Randa VS bleiben in

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The hanging glacier on the eastern side of the Weisshorn mountain above Randa, in southern Switzerland, will continue to be closely monitored and safety measures will remain in place due to the potential dangers, the authorities said on Tuesday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss village remains on alert over unstable Weisshorn Glacier This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 09:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Access to a local danger zone is still forbidden and access points for pedestrians and cyclists remain closed. The residential area is not affected by the current situation. Local authorities and experts are in close contact and are monitoring developments.

In mid-August, several rockfalls were recorded on the Weisshorn East hanging glacier. Due to a significant increase in movement, the authorities raised the monitoring to level 3 (on a scale of 1-5). Additional rockfalls have not been ruled out.

More More Swiss municipality raises alert level following glacier break-offs

This content was published on Aug 25, 2026 The situation on the Weisshorn near Randa, canton Valais in southwestern Switzerland, remains tense.

Read more: Swiss municipality raises alert level following glacier break