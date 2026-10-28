Switzerland Seeks Direct Defence Contracts With US Manufacturers
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Armasuisse strebt Käufe über Hersteller statt US-Behörden an
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Read more: Armasuisse strebt Käufe über Hersteller statt US-Behörd
“That is one of the key lessons learnt from the F-35 purchase,” said Armasuisse chief Urs Loher in an interview on Wednesday.
But it remains to be seen whether such direct purchases are possible. This would require the go-ahead from the US authorities, Loher told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).More More Workplace Swiss government accepts it could have handled F-35 procurement better
This content was published on Oct 23, 2026 The Federal Council has accepted six out of seven recommendations made by the parliamentary oversight body.Read more: Swiss government accepts it could have handled F-35 procurement b
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