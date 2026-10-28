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Switzerland Seeks Direct Defence Contracts With US Manufacturers

Switzerland Seeks Direct Defence Contracts With US Manufacturers


Date: 2026-10-28 02:18:20

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse) plans to purchase defence equipment directly from American manufacturers in future, rather than through the US government. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland seeks direct defence contracts with US manufacturers This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 09:53 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Armasuisse strebt Käufe über Hersteller statt US-Behörden an Original Read more: Armasuisse strebt Käufe über Hersteller statt US-Behörd

“That is one of the key lessons learnt from the F-35 purchase,” said Armasuisse chief Urs Loher in an interview on Wednesday.

But it remains to be seen whether such direct purchases are possible. This would require the go-ahead from the US authorities, Loher told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

More More Workplace Swiss government accepts it could have handled F-35 procurement better

This content was published on Oct 23, 2026 The Federal Council has accepted six out of seven recommendations made by the parliamentary oversight body.

Read more: Swiss government accepts it could have handled F-35 procurement b

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