Swiss To Vote On VAT Hike To Fund The 13Th Pension Payment

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In 2024, Swiss voters approved an additional 13th pension payment for retirees each year. In November, they will vote on a proposal about how to fund it. This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

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As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

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Italiano it Aumentare l'IVA per finanziare la 13esima AVS? La parola al popolo Read more: Aumentare l'IVA per finanziare la 13esima AVS? La parola al p Português pt Suíça procura solução para bancar o 13o dos aposentados Read more: Suíça procura solução para bancar o 13o dos aposen 中文 zh 瑞士将投票决定是否提高增值税,为第13个月养老金筹资 Read more: 瑞士将投票决定是否提高增值税,为第13个月

>> Our explainer article outlines what's in the VAT proposal and what supporters and opponents have to say about it:

More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it

This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.

Read more: The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay f