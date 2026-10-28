Switzerland Completes Most Gaza Child Asylum Procedures
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Italiano
it
Arrivati da Gaza nel 2025, molti autorizzati a restare in Svizzera
Original
Read more: Arrivati da Gaza nel 2025, molti autorizzati a restare in Svi
العربية
ar
سويسرا تستكمل معظم إجراءات اللجوء لأطفال غزة ومرافقيهم
Read more: سويسرا تستكمل معظم إجراءات اللجوء لأطفال غزة ومرا
In total, 31 people were granted temporary admission and 61 were granted refugee status, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.
In addition to the 92 cases that have been closed, four people are still awaiting a decision by the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) regarding their provisional admission, while the process has resumed for two others following an appeal.
Among those granted temporary admission, 24 have been recognised as stateless and are entitled to a residence permit. Currently, 82 hold a B residence permit, seven hold an F permit (provisionally admitted foreigners) and a further three have already left Switzerland permanently.More More Foreign Affairs Seven injured children from Gaza and families travel to Switzerland for treatment
This content was published on Oct 24, 2025 Seven injured Palestinian children from Gaza took off on Friday morning from Amman in Jordan for Switzerland. They are to be treated in Swiss hospitals.Read more: Seven injured children from Gaza and families travel to Switzerland for trea
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