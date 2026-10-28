Italiano it Arrivati da Gaza nel 2025, molti autorizzati a restare in Svizzera Original Read more: Arrivati da Gaza nel 2025, molti autorizzati a restare in Svi العربية ar سويسرا تستكمل معظم إجراءات اللجوء لأطفال غزة ومرافقيهم Read more: سويسرا تستكمل معظم إجراءات اللجوء لأطفال غزة ومرا

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Twenty injured children from Gaza were brought to Switzerland last year for treatment in Swiss hospitals. Most asylum procedures involving the children and their caregivers have now been concluded. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland completes most Gaza child asylum procedures This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 11:03 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In total, 31 people were granted temporary admission and 61 were granted refugee status, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.

In addition to the 92 cases that have been closed, four people are still awaiting a decision by the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) regarding their provisional admission, while the process has resumed for two others following an appeal.

Among those granted temporary admission, 24 have been recognised as stateless and are entitled to a residence permit. Currently, 82 hold a B residence permit, seven hold an F permit (provisionally admitted foreigners) and a further three have already left Switzerland permanently.

More More Foreign Affairs Seven injured children from Gaza and families travel to Switzerland for treatment

This content was published on Oct 24, 2025 Seven injured Palestinian children from Gaza took off on Friday morning from Amman in Jordan for Switzerland. They are to be treated in Swiss hospitals.

Read more: Seven injured children from Gaza and families travel to Switzerland for trea