Français fr Crans-Montana: Jacques Moretti sera auditionné sans son épouse Original Read more: Crans-Montana: Jacques Moretti sera auditionné sans son é

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Jacques Moretti will be questioned next Monday in Sion in connection with the deadly New Year's Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. The team of prosecutors handling the case has decided not to summon his wife, Jessica. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss bar fire: Jacques Moretti to be questioned without his wife This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 12:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais had planned to question the Moretti couple, who own the bar in the Swiss resort, together. Prosecutors ultimately decided to change course, according to a letter sent on Tuesday, the Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported. This information was confirmed by the attorney general, Beatrice Pilloud, to the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.

More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor

This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose