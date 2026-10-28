Swiss Bar Fire: Jacques Moretti To Be Questioned Without His Wife
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Crans-Montana: Jacques Moretti sera auditionné sans son épouse
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Read more: Crans-Montana: Jacques Moretti sera auditionné sans son é
The Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais had planned to question the Moretti couple, who own the bar in the Swiss resort, together. Prosecutors ultimately decided to change course, according to a letter sent on Tuesday, the Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported. This information was confirmed by the attorney general, Beatrice Pilloud, to the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor
This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose
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