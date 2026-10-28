Swiss Government Introduces Measures To Limit Heatwave Risks
-
Français
fr
Berne lance des mesures pour limiter les risques lors des canicules
Original
Read more: Berne lance des mesures pour limiter les risques lors des cani
This strategy sets out objectives for adapting to climate change and identifies measures in 30 areas, bringing the total number in the action plan to 56.
The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been asked to establish a centre of expertise to coordinate between the relevant stakeholders and to monitor health to assess the effectiveness of the adaptation measures.More More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is still not ready to face heatwaves
This content was published on Sep 9, 2026 Several Swiss cities have strengthened their measures against heatwaves. However, a nationwide strategy is still lacking.Read more: Why Switzerland is still not ready to face heat
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment