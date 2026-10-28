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Swiss Government Introduces Measures To Limit Heatwave Risks

Swiss Government Introduces Measures To Limit Heatwave Risks


Date: 2026-10-28 02:18:18

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Council on Wednesday adopted a climate adaptation strategy and action plan for 2026–2031, outlining measures to better prepare Switzerland for the impacts of climate change. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government introduces measures to limit heatwave risks This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 14:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Berne lance des mesures pour limiter les risques lors des canicules Original Read more: Berne lance des mesures pour limiter les risques lors des cani

This strategy sets out objectives for adapting to climate change and identifies measures in 30 areas, bringing the total number in the action plan to 56.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been asked to establish a centre of expertise to coordinate between the relevant stakeholders and to monitor health to assess the effectiveness of the adaptation measures.

More More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is still not ready to face heatwaves

This content was published on Sep 9, 2026 Several Swiss cities have strengthened their measures against heatwaves. However, a nationwide strategy is still lacking.

Read more: Why Switzerland is still not ready to face heat

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Swissinfo

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