Switzerland Weighs Israeli And French Air Defence Systems
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CF: difesa terra-aria, valutare due nuovi sistemi
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Read more: CF: difesa terra-aria, valutare due nuovi si
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Suiza evalúa sistemas de defensa aérea israelíes y franceses
Read more: Suiza evalúa sistemas de defensa aérea israelíes y fran
The Federal Council made the announcement after examining the bids submitted by four manufacturers.
It is important that Switzerland is able to rapidly procure an additional air defence system, alongside the US-made Patriot, capable of protecting a larger area and reducing dependence on a single supplier or a single supply chain, the government said in a statement, citing the deteriorating geopolitical situation.
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Long-range systems, in combination with short- and medium-range systems and fighter aircraft, are capable of countering threats posed by long-range attacks and can also counter ballistic missiles, the government said.
It has instructed the Swiss defence ministry to also take foreign and economic policy considerations into account during future work, in collaboration with the other departments.More More Swiss Politics Switzerland seeks direct defence contracts with US manufacturers
This content was published on Oct 28, 2026 The Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse) plans to purchase defence equipment directly from American manufacturers in future, rather than through the US government.Read more: Switzerland seeks direct defence contracts with US manufact
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