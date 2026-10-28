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UBS Boss Ermotti Makes Clearest Swiss Exit Threat

UBS Boss Ermotti Makes Clearest Swiss Exit Threat


Date: 2026-10-28 02:18:17

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti issued an unusually clear threat to relocate the Swiss bank as he stepped up his rhetoric over Switzerland's plans to make it hold billions of dollars in extra capital. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS boss Ermotti makes clearest Swiss exit threat This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 16:00 5 minutes Bloomberg

“We are assessing the long term consequences for our ability to compete out of Switzerland,” Ermotti said in response to an analyst question on Wednesday. Clients“appreciate Switzerland like we do – but a passport is not enough nowadays.”

Fresh from a meeting with Swiss lawmakers on Monday, Ermotti sharpened his language attacking a vote last month that dimmed the bank's hopes of seeing the government's plans for a $16 billion capital hike watered down.

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Swissinfo

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