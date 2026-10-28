Bahrain Landmarks Gain Recognition
ALECSO is a specialized arm of the Arab League that promotes the development and coordination of activities related to education, culture and science in the region. The register brings together sites, buildings and areas of significant artistic, scientific, civilizational or cultural value, or those that represent an important historical period or event in Arab civilization. Countries nominate sites for inclusion in the register, but they undergo a technical assessment by a specialized committee, according to ALECSO.
According to the BNA report, Bab Al Bahrain was built in 1949 on Manama's former waterfront and served as a gateway to the capital and its historic market. It remains one of the city's most prominent architectural landmarks. The Manama Municipality building, meanwhile, was established in 1919 and reflects Bahrain's pioneering role in municipal administration in the Arab Gulf region, according to the news agency. The building has undergone recent restoration.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaBahrain News AgencyBahrain News Agency
The post Bahrain landmarks gain recognition appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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