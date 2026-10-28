Bahrain Landmarks Gain Recognition

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Two historic buildings in Bahrain have been added to the Register of Architectural and Urban Heritage in the Arab Countries, which is linked to an observatory under the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO). The buildings are Bab Al Bahrain and the Manama Municipality building according to state news agency BNA. The announcement was made at the observatory's 11session, held this month at the Arab League headquarters in Egypt.

ALECSO is a specialized arm of the Arab League that promotes the development and coordination of activities related to education, culture and science in the region. The register brings together sites, buildings and areas of significant artistic, scientific, civilizational or cultural value, or those that represent an important historical period or event in Arab civilization. Countries nominate sites for inclusion in the register, but they undergo a technical assessment by a specialized committee, according to ALECSO.

According to the BNA report, Bab Al Bahrain was built in 1949 on Manama's former waterfront and served as a gateway to the capital and its historic market. It remains one of the city's most prominent architectural landmarks. The Manama Municipality building, meanwhile, was established in 1919 and reflects Bahrain's pioneering role in municipal administration in the Arab Gulf region, according to the news agency. The building has undergone recent restoration.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Bahrain News AgencyBahrain News Agency

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