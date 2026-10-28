Techmediabreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Unveils Server Pod Concept For AI And Cloud Computing Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) is exploring opportunities to apply its factory-built construction model to the growing data center market through a conceptual Server Pod design intended to house artificial intelligence and cloud-computing infrastructure. The company has outlined potential configurations ranging from compact 10-foot and 20-foot units to 40-foot enclosures and a proposed 2,500-square-foot“Server Tron.” The initiative comes as JLL projects approximately 100 gigawatts of new global data center capacity could come online between 2026 and 2030, potentially requiring $3 trillion in investment. BOXABL believes factory-based manufacturing could help address construction costs and deployment timelines by preparing structures in controlled production environments before transporting them to customer sites.

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About BOXABL Inc.

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at

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