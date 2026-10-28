Noida, Ghaziabad Residents Face Months-Long Delays In PNG Gas Connections

MENAFN - KNN India)Residents across Noida and Ghaziabad face months-long delays in securing PNG connections due to infrastructure gaps, documentation issues, low society occupancy and limited builder cooperation, despite completing applications and payments.

The delays persist as the Centre promotes PNG adoption amid Strait of Hormuz tensions. Residents say the lack of clear timelines and accountability has left some waiting for years for a connection.

Pipeline Gaps And Low Occupancy Delay Connections

IGL said PNG applicants are inspected within six to seven working days to assess pipeline availability and infrastructure needs. However, residents in Noida and Greater Noida West report prolonged delays, with some waiting nearly two years, reported the Times Of India.

Officials said connections depend on local approvals, infrastructure availability and occupancy levels in new societies, creating a stalemate as residents await connections before moving in while IGL seeks higher occupancy before expanding its network.

Paperwork, Builder Cooperation Add To Delays

PNG connections can be delayed by incomplete property documents, with consumers typically paying around Rs 7,000 or opting for installments of Rs 275. In high-rise societies, delays also arise when builders fail to provide access or complete pipeline-related digging.

IGL cited infrastructure gaps in Crossings Republik and Raj Nagar Extension, along with construction and monsoon disruptions, as factors affecting timelines. Connections can take three to four days in ready areas or up to six months.

Proactive RWAs Help Expedite Connections

Some residents have secured connections more quickly through coordinated efforts by resident welfare associations (RWAs). Mahipal Singh of Lotus Villa in Greater Noida received his PNG connection in May, around two months after applying, following an RWA-led initiative.

RWA president Digvijay Shukla said the society's proximity to an existing pipeline helped expedite the process. After collecting residents' details and completing verification and inspection, IGL laid the pipeline and provided connections within two months.

District Administration Says IGL Responsible For Delivery

District officials said providing PNG connections is primarily IGL's responsibility, while the administration intervenes mainly when residents raise complaints.

Ghaziabad has around 4.25 lakh PNG connections, with capacity for another 1.75 lakh. Gautam Buddh Nagar has approximately 4.5 lakh domestic connections, with capacity for an additional 1.5 lakh.

Officials said their offices can escalate complaints and review infrastructure expansion plans, but responsibility for providing connections and monitoring their rollout rests with IGL.

(KNN Bureau)