India's Soybean Imports Hit Record 1.1 Million Tonnes In 2025-26 As Domestic Prices Rise

MENAFN - KNN India)India's soybean imports surged to a record 1.1 million metric tonnes in the 2025-26 marketing year, compared with around 2,000 tonnes in the previous year, as rising domestic prices prompted processing mills to increase overseas purchases, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).

India permits imports only of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans, restricting supplies to a limited number of African countries, including Benin, Niger, Togo and Nigeria,Reuters reported.

Niger emerged as the largest supplier, with shipments exceeding 430,000 tonnes during the marketing year ended September 30, according to traders' estimates.

Indian customs authorities have investigated soybean consignments declared as originating in Niger over suspicions that shipments from Nigeria were mislabelled to avoid import tariffs

Meanwhile, India's soymeal exports fell by half to 1 million tonnes in 2025-26, SOPA said in a statement.

(KNN Bureau)

