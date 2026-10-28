India, Liechtenstein Discuss Investment And Industrial Cooperation Under EFTA Pact

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois on October 28 to discuss investment opportunities and economic cooperation under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

During the meeting, Goyal discussed opportunities for Liechtenstein companies in India, including manufacturing partnerships, technology collaboration, research and development, and cooperation with Indian suppliers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The discussions covered industrial cooperation in precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, industrial technologies and innovation.

India received USD 843 billion in cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) between FY 2014-15 and FY 2025-26, with inflows reaching a record USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26.

India's startup ecosystem comprises around 2.5 lakh recognised startups that have generated more than 25.42 lakh jobs across over 770 districts. Around 52 per cent of these startups are based in non-metropolitan areas.

The India-EFTA TEPA, which entered into force on October 1, 2025, provides for EFTA member states to aim to increase foreign direct investment in India by USD 100 billion over 15 years and facilitate the creation of one million direct jobs.

The India-EFTA Prosperity Summit was held in New Delhi on October 7, 2026, to mark the first anniversary of the agreement. Liechtenstein Minister of Home Affairs, Economy and Sport Hubert Büchel and representatives of Liechtenstein businesses participated in the summit.

(KNN Bureau)