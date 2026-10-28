Shripad Naik Holds Bilateral Energy Talks At Singapore International Energy Week 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik led the Indian delegation to Singapore International Energy Week 2026 from October 26 to 28 and held bilateral meetings with officials from Singapore, Bhutan, IRENA and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

India's installed electricity capacity stood at 558.9 GW as of September 30, 2026, including 308 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, accounting for around 55 per cent of the total capacity. The country has set a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, 53 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed, benefiting 63 lakh households. Under PM-KUSUM, nearly 12 lakh standalone solar pumps have been installed and more than 17 lakh grid-connected agricultural pumps have been solarised, adding 16.7 GW of decentralised renewable energy capacity.

During his meeting with Singapore Minister of State Gan Siow Huang, Naik discussed cross-border electricity interconnection, investment in transmission, pumped storage and battery storage, renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia.

In a meeting with Bhutan's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Sonam Tashi, Naik reviewed the 1,200 MW Punatsangchhu-I and 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower projects. Discussions also covered other proposed hydropower projects involving Indian entities and cross-border transmission planning up to 2040.

Naik met IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera to discuss renewable energy financing, long-term energy planning, green hydrogen, capacity building and cooperation under the strategic partnership signed between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and IRENA in 2022.

During his meeting with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, Naik discussed the India Renewable Energy Market Report 2026, scheduled for presentation at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, and the India Critical Minerals Report, to be presented at India Mining Week.

The delegation also visited Sembcorp's 326 MWh battery energy storage facility on Jurong Island and Keppel's waste-to-energy plant, which has a processing capacity of 800 tonnes per day and a power generation capacity of 22 MW.

(KNN Bureau)

