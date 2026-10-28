President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Spanish PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a post on his official X account.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the families of the victims, and the people of Spain.

I wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the post reads.