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President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Spanish PM


Date: 2026-10-28 02:16:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a post on his official X account.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the families of the victims, and the people of Spain.

I wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the post reads.

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Trend News Agency

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