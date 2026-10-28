President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Spanish PM
"Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the families of the victims, and the people of Spain.
I wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the post reads.
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