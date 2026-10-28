Maxrampstm To Make Official SEMA Show Debut, Showcasing American Manufacturing, Innovative Products And Custom Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American manufacturer of lightweight automotive ramps and accessories to showcase eight product categories, new product innovations and custom manufacturing capabilities in Central Hall Booth #24877

GLADSTONE, Mich., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxRampsTM, a U.S. manufacturer of lightweight automotive ramps, products and accessories, will make its official industry debut at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 3-6, in Central Hall Booth #24877 (across from SEMA Battle of the Builders). With end-to-end in-house manufacturing performed at its Michigan facility, MaxRamps currently offers 60 products spanning eight categories: Drive-up Service Ramps, Car Hauler Loading Ramps, Rack and Lift Ramps, Wheel Cradles, Tilt-bed Ramps, Display Ramps, Off-Road Ramps, and Steps. First introduced to market in August 2026, MaxRamps has already established a growing national and international distribution network through leading automotive retailers. The company is committed to dependable inventory, fast fulfillment, reliable delivery timelines and setting the highest standard in high-density foam automotive ramps and products.

“We recognized a need for a comprehensive line of high-quality automotive ramps and products to be made available for the market,” said CEO Clint Berry.“By manufacturing our products entirely in-house, we control quality, inventory and production timelines while maintaining flexibility to develop new products and custom solutions for vehicle loading, race car trailers, driveways, and any specialty applications. We're proud to make our official industry debut at the SEMA Show and demonstrate what our team is capable of delivering.”

While MaxRamps is a new name in the automotive aftermarket, its leadership team, referred to as The Original Crew, encompasses experiences that date back to working alongside the originating founder of high-density foam automotive ramps. Together, they worked in product development and engineering, marketing, sales, and operations. The MaxRamps leadership team includes Director of Sales and Marketing Christina Kwan, General Manager Eric Lucas, and Director of Manufacturing Operations Justin Lauscher.

MaxRamps' manufacturing operations are based in Gladstone, Michigan, where the company performs its production processes in-house, from foam fabrication through final coating and finishing. This vertically integrated operation allows MaxRamps to oversee every stage of production at a single facility.

MaxRamps Products

MaxRamps products feature a 100% solid EPS foam composition with a textured polyurea coating for durability and grip. Standard ramps and cradles have a weight capacity of 1,750 lbs. per ramp, equating to an overall 7,000 lb. vehicle weight capacity. Heavy-duty drive-up ramps have a weight capacity of 2,750 lbs. per ramp, equating to an overall 11,000 lb. vehicle weight capacity.

Custom Solutions

Beyond its standard product lineup, MaxRamps specializes in custom-engineered high-density foam solutions for automotive and specialty applications. With end-to-end manufacturing performed at its Michigan facility, the company can design, manufacture and deliver select custom products in just a few weeks. Its growing portfolio of custom projects includes specialized low-profile loading ramps developed for an Audi Formula 1 race car. At the 2026 SEMA Show, MaxRamps will demonstrate these capabilities with a custom-designed Corvette display ramp, highlighting the company's ability to transform unique requirements into finished products.

New Products

Demonstrating its commitment to continuous product innovation, MaxRamps will introduce its new 4-inch Lift Ramp – Extra Long (MRLFT-4L) in the 2026 SEMA New Products Showcase. Designed for low-clearance vehicles using four-post automotive lifts, the ramp features a 5-degree approach angle and a 1-inch-deep reinforced notch that supports the lift's existing metal ramps. Measuring 46 inches long and 14 inches wide, the ramp provides 4 inches of lift. Beyond its SEMA debut, MaxRamps is committed to introducing new products quarterly, reinforcing its focus on responding to evolving customer needs and advancing high-density foam solutions for the automotive aftermarket.

About MaxRamps

Introduced in August 2026, MaxRamps is an American manufacturer of lightweight automotive ramps, wheel cradles and specialty products. Operating from its facility in Gladstone, Michigan, the company manufactures its products end-to-end in-house, supporting dependable inventory, reliable fulfillment and custom product development. MaxRamps products are available through a growing network of national and international automotive distributors and retailers, including Summit Racing, JEGS, Carroll Shelby Racing, Turn 5 (American Muscle, Eckler's), RPI Designs, California Car Cover, Car Supplies Warehouse and West Coast Corvette. For more information, visit maxramps.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Kwan

Director of Sales & Marketing

906-365-3599

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

