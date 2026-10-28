Patton Delivers TDM-Over-IP Technology In An SFP Module, Preserving Mission-Critical T1/E1 Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcing Patton's new ForeFront FF-T1E1-SFP module that empowers carriers, mobile operators, utilities, and mission-critical networks to preserve T1/E1 services across Ethernet, IP, and MPLS with SAToP pseudowire and adaptive clock recovery-with zero configuration

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"Many critical systems still need T1/E1 leased line services. Our little SFP module enables delivery..."

Burt Patton

Chief Revenue Officer

PATTON



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton ®-creator of the world-famous SmartNode VoIP Gateway-announced today the ForeFront FF-T1E1-SFP -a TDM-over-IP module that provides circuit emulation in a standard SFP package-is now available for pre-order.

Why it Matters. Utility, energy, transportation, and government networks still run mission-critical TDM applications for SCADA, telemetry, tele-protection, and mobile backhaul, including 5G modernization.

Practical. Installed directly into an SFP port, the module bridges legacy TDM services and packet infrastructure without a separate external gateway.

"Many critical systems still need T1/E1 leased line services," said Burton A. Patton, Chief Revenue Officer at Patton.

"Our little SFP module enables delivery of those services from the IP network by emulating those circuits over packet, so the T1/E1 leased line services can continue without maintaining the SDH/PDH backbones. Plus, it plugs into any open Ethernet

SFP slot."

Pseudowire. Employing standards-based SAToP Pseudowire (RFC 4553), the FF-T1E1-SFP transports T1 or E1 leased line services across Ethernet, IP and MPLS networks.

Modernizing the Network Without Abandoning TDM

Telecommunications providers and private network operators continue migrating to Ethernet/IP/MPLS, yet many still depend on T1/E1 for leased lines, mobile backhaul, and mission-critical applications. Some organizations face contractual or regulatory obligations to support TDM services.

Standard. Using SAToP, the module packetizes the T1/E1 stream for Ethernet/IP transport. Modules deploy in pairs for point-to-point Pseudowire. They interoperate with other standards-based SAToP equipment, while providing jitter and wander compliance with applicable MEF and ITU-T standards.

Plug-and-Play, Small Form Factor, TDM over Packet

MSA-compatible and INF-8074 compliant, the module installs in routers, Ethernet switches, media converters, cell-site routers, microwave radio, and WDM systems with Ethernet SFP interfaces. Basic operation requires no provisioning or configuration. An optional software API supports remote management.

How it Works TDM-over-IP wraps a T1/E1 bit stream into packets at one end and rebuilds the circuit at the other, making the packet network a transparent tunnel. Adaptive clock recovery and jitter buffering manage packet delay variation. Standards include SAToP, CESoPSN, and RFC 5087. The FF-T1E1-SFP implements SAToP.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned US manufacturer of networking and communications technology, products, and services. Patton produces a broad selection of technology solutions built on VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless communication, and fiber-optic products. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, Patton has a strong global presence with a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions to a diverse customer base. Let's Connect!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 |...