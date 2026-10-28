Consumers Credit Union Named To Fortune Best Workplaces For Womentm List For Second Consecutive Year

- Sean Rathjen, CEOLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumers Credit Union announced today that it has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM list for the second consecutive year, earning recognition in the small and medium category.The Best Workplaces for Women list spotlights organizations that create positive, engaging and inclusive environments while fostering exceptional workplace cultures and high levels of employee satisfaction.“Being named a Best Workplace for Women is particularly meaningful for us because it reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Sean Rathjen, CCU's chief executive officer.“Women helped build our credit union from the very beginning and continue to be a driving force behind our growth and success.”CCU's story began in 1910, when a group of immigrant women banded together to help make food more affordable for their families. Faced with rising milk prices, they formed a buying club to purchase directly from farmers. That venture grew into a thriving co-op and ultimately led to the founding of Consumers Credit Union in 1930.CCU is also Great Place To Work CertifiedTM and has received numerous workplace recognitions, including:. Great Place To Work CertifiedTM – 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Fortune Best Workplaces in ChicagoTM – 2024, 2025 and 2026. Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM – 2024, 2025 and 2026. Fortune Best Medium WorkplacesTM – 2025 and 2026About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill., Consumers Credit Union has $4.6 billion in assets and serves more than 290,000 members. It is Illinois' fifth-largest credit union by assets and has the state's largest branch network. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU's products, services and membership, visit myconsumers.From Fortune Magazine. © 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Consumers Credit Union.

Diane Oldenburger-Henning

Consumers Credit Union

+1 877-275-2228

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Consumers Credit Union Named to Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM List for Second Consecutive Year News Provided By Consumers Credit Union October 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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