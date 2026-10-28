Pet Travel Advisors Releases Country-By-Country Pet Export Guides For Canadians Planning 2027 Moves Abroad

A microchip check is one of the first steps when moving a pet from Canada to another country.

The guides set out the vet tests, permits and waiting periods for moving a pet from Canada, as some countries need six months of preparation.

- Alexander Kochas, Founder, Pet Travel AdvisorsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pet Travel Advisors, a pet relocation company based in the Toronto area, has published free country-by-country guides for families moving a dog or cat from Canada to another country. The guides cover destinations including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Portugal, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, and set out what each country asks for: vet tests and treatments, the export health certificate endorsed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), import permits and quarantine. Each move is then priced in a written quote, because live animal freight rates change by route and season.The guides arrive as many Canadian households begin planning moves abroad for the spring and summer of 2027, and some destinations need far more time than a flight booking. Australia, for example, requires a rabies antibody blood test, then a 180-day waiting period counted from the day the approved laboratory receives the sample, then a stay in government quarantine on arrival. A pet due to land in Australia in early June 2027 needs its blood sample at the laboratory by early December 2026. Samples taken in Canada usually go to a laboratory in the United States, which adds courier time to the schedule."Most families start with the flight, but for many countries the flight is the last thing that gets decided," said a spokesperson for Pet Travel Advisors. "The calendar is set by the vet tests, the CFIA appointment and the destination's permit. Knowing the rules and the timeline early means fewer surprises and no last-minute rush to get paperwork endorsed."Each move is managed by one coordinator from the first question to arrival. The work covers the export health certificate, completed by the pet's own veterinarian and endorsed by the CFIA, import permits where needed, an airline-compliant crate, the flight from a Canadian gateway airport and the handover on arrival, including collection from quarantine where it applies. A partner driver can collect a pet from homes within about one to two hours of the departure city. Team members hold International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulations certificates, and documentation follows CFIA requirements.Besides dogs and cats, the company moves birds, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and reptiles where the airline and the destination allow, after an eligibility check. Within Canada, it arranges moves between provinces by air or by road, with pickup and delivery in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Halifax and other cities. More on international pet shipping from Canada is on the company's website.For families planning an international move in 2027, the company suggests a few early steps. Find out whether the destination requires a rabies antibody test and how long its waiting period runs, since that single rule often sets the earliest possible travel date. Confirm that the microchip can be read and that its number matches every document before any blood is drawn. Ask about the life of the export certificate, because some countries accept it only for a short window before arrival, such as 10 days for Chile. Measure the pet early, as airlines set the minimum crate size from the pet's measurements and larger crates can take time to source.About Pet Travel Advisors:Pet Travel Advisors is a pet relocation company that plans and coordinates moves for dogs, cats and other small animals within Canada and from Canada to countries around the world. Services include export health certificates, import permits, airline crates, flight arrangements, partner driver pickup and arrival handover, with one coordinator for each move. Pet Travel Advisors is a division of Pet Valet Global Logistics, which also operates Toronto Pet Valet and Seattle Pet Valet. More information is available at pettraveladvisors.

Alexander Kochas

Pet Travel Advisors

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Pet Travel Advisors Releases Country-by-Country Pet Export Guides for Canadians Planning 2027 Moves Abroad News Provided By Pet Valet Global Logistics October 28, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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