Bison Tonneau Covers Announces Black Friday Sale With Savings Of Up To $210 On Pickup Truck Accessories

Canadian truck owners can shop Black Friday combo deals, enjoy free Canada-wide shipping, and benefit from a 2-year warranty on eligible purchases.

- Most Trusted Brand By CanadiansWHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bison Tonneau Covers, a Canadian brand specializing in pickup truck tonneau covers and accessories, is announcing its Black Friday Sale, giving truck owners an opportunity to save on products designed to protect, secure, and enhance their truck beds.With savings of up to $210 on eligible offers, a variety of product combo deals, and free shipping across Canada, Bison Tonneau Covers aims to help pickup truck owners find the right accessories at competitive prices this Black Friday season.BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON TONNEAU COVERS & TRUCK ACCESSORIESTruck owners looking for a hard tri-fold tonneau cover, soft tri-fold cover, roll-up tonneau cover, or premium flip-back cover can explore Bison's product selection and available Black Friday promotions. Customers can also discover combination offers featuring selected truck accessories, providing additional opportunities to save when shopping for multiple products.Whether driving a Ford F-150, Ford F-250, RAM 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, or another compatible pickup, customers can browse available products and offers to find options suited to their vehicle.The Black Friday promotion includes:. Save up to $210: Take advantage of savings on eligible products and promotional combinations.. Black Friday combo offers: Explore various combinations of truck accessories and tonneau covers through the dedicated offers page.. Free Canada-wide shipping: Orders shipped across Canada at no additional shipping cost.. 2-year warranty: Enjoy added peace of mind with the available 2-year product warranty, subject to applicable terms.. Free local-store installation: Customers can take advantage of free installation at participating local stores, subject to product compatibility and store availability.Customers are encouraged to review the available offers, product compatibility, and promotional terms before purchasing.Explore Black Friday combo offers: pages/combo-offersShop all products: collections/allBISON TONNEAU COVERS CELEBRATES MORE THAN 100,000 SHOPIFY ORDERSThe Black Friday Sale also comes as Bison Tonneau Covers celebrates an important business milestone: surpassing 100,000 orders through its Shopify store.This achievement reflects the company's continued focus on serving pickup truck owners with practical truck accessories, competitive offers, and a convenient online shopping experience. The milestone also provides an opportunity for Bison to thank the customers who have supported the brand and helped it grow.As more Canadian drivers look to protect their truck beds, improve everyday usability, and get greater value from their accessories purchases, Bison continues to focus on making its product selection accessible to customers across the Canada.FIND THE RIGHT TONNEAU COVER FOR YOUR PICKUP TRUCK THIS FRIDAYChoosing a tonneau cover depends on a truck's make, model, and year, as well as how the owner plans to use the truck. Hard tonneau cover offer a rigid cover option, while soft tri-fold and roll-up designs provide alternative ways to access the truck bed. Premium flip-back designs offer another option for customers comparing functionality and convenience.Bison encourages shoppers to confirm vehicle fitment and compare available cover styles before placing an order. With Black Friday promotions and combo offers available, customers can explore the product range and identify deals that match their truck and budget.To browse the Black Friday Sale, explore available combinations, and find a tonneau cover for your pickup, visit or call (905) 427-5050.ABOUT BISON TONNEAU COVERSBison Tonneau Covers provides pickup truck tonneau covers and accessories for a range of popular truck makes and models. The company offers a variety of cover styles and selected truck accessories, with online ordering, free Canada-wide shipping on qualifying orders, and free installation at participating local stores. Its product offerings, promotions, warranty terms, and installation availability are subject to applicable conditions.

Alex Amire

Bison Tonneau Covers

+1 905-427-5050

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Bison Flip Back Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover

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Bison Tonneau Covers Announces Black Friday Sale With Savings of Up to $210 on Pickup Truck Accessories News Provided By Code Derive Inc. October 28, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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