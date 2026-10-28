Silverton Energy Inc. Company Officers/Director Change Announcement

Silverton Energy Inc. Announces Return of Rod Sperry as Chief Financial Officer

Silverton Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLTN)

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TULSA, OK - October 28, 2026 - Silverton Energy, Inc. (OTC: SLTN) (“Silverton” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the return of Rod Sperry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), strengthening the Company's financial leadership as it advances its corporate development, SEC registration preparations, and long-term growth strategy.Mr. Sperry brings 14 years of public accounting experience with leading accounting and consulting firms in Utah, along with extensive experience supporting public companies in financial reporting, SEC filings, and regulatory compliance. His background includes audits and financial services across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, mining, energy, and nonprofit organizations.Over the past 14 years, Mr. Sperry has also served as an outside controller for several publicly traded companies and operated his own accounting practice. His experience with public-company financial reporting and SEC compliance will support Silverton as it continues strengthening its financial infrastructure and preparing for the next phase of its capital-markets strategy.Mr. Sperry was a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Utah from February 2001 through September 2014. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Westminster College and a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University.“We are excited to welcome Rod back to Silverton Energy,” said Chris Henderson, Chief Executive Officer.“His experience in public-company accounting, SEC reporting, and financial controls is particularly valuable as we advance our registration process and build the financial foundation necessary to support our growing Oklahoma oil and gas portfolio. Rod's return strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our commitment to financial discipline, transparency, and long-term growth.”As CFO, Mr. Sperry will oversee the Company's financial reporting, accounting functions, financial controls, and support for its public-company reporting and compliance obligations.Silverton believes that strengthening its executive team is an important step in positioning the Company for its next phase of development as it pursues production growth, reserve evaluation, and broader access to capital markets.Mr. Sperry is replacing Remington Crenshaw as CFO. Mr. Crenshaw is stepping into a new role as Chief Business Officer.About Silverton Energy, Inc.Silverton Energy, Inc. (OTC: SLTN) is an Oklahoma-focused oil and gas company pursuing the development, optimization, and acquisition of producing and development-stage energy assets. The Company's strategy is centered on leveraging its existing asset portfolio, increasing production through targeted workover and development programs, and pursuing disciplined capital deployment to support long-term growth and shareholder value.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Silverton's registration process, capital-markets strategy, asset development, production growth, and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Silverton undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.Silverton Energy, Inc.OTC: SLTNTulsa, Oklahoma

Chris Henderson

Silverton Energy Inc.

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Silverton Energy Inc. Company Officers/Director Change Announcement News Provided By Silverton Energy Inc. October 28, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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