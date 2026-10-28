Privacysafe Foundation Releases Free Security Tools To Combat Global Cyber Threats

PrivacySafe Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity.

Released during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, new security tools address threats involving software used by nearly 70 percent of the Internet.

- Sheree Ip, Vice President of PrivacySafe FoundationBRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrivacySafe Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, announces the release of a collection of free cybersecurity tools designed to help organizations defend against widespread threats to websites, applications, and Internet infrastructure. The tools help administrators identify risks, detect attempted attacks, and strengthen systems running widely used technologies including PHP, Node, Python, and Ruby, which support popular applications and services such as WordPress, Wikipedia, CiviCRM, GitLab, and Drupal.The collection was developed in response to a record-breaking wave of security vulnerabilities, including PHP2Shell, a critical threat affecting PHP, the programming language used by nearly 70 percent of websites worldwide. PrivacySafe Foundation published emergency protections before official PHP security updates became available, helping administrators defend their infrastructure when they needed it most. The collection has since expanded to 57 Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS) security scripts designed to detect, mitigate and defend against 139 vulnerabilities across 67 software projects and ten programming languages, along with four additional global security incidents.Several vulnerabilities disclosed in October 2026 were uncovered by international research teams using artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI and Anthropic. These include PHP2Shell and a compromise of OpenAI's community forum. As these discoveries place increasing pressure on organizations to protect their systems and users, PrivacySafe Foundation has focused on making practical defenses freely available to the public.Under the leadership of PrivacySafe Foundation President Sean O'Brien, a cybersecurity and privacy educator at Yale Law School, Bay Path University, and Tulane University, the collection has expanded rapidly to address threats involving Google's Brotli compression technology, compromised HTTPS certificates, and dozens of additional software projects. The scripts provide security auditing, attack monitoring, system hardening, and emergency safeguards. Most operate without modifying systems and with supplemental test suites, allowing administrators to assess potential exposure before taking further action.The international scope of this work was highlighted on October 22, when Sheree Ip, Vice President of PrivacySafe Foundation and Associate Lecturer at Curtin Law School, presented her keynote at ISACA SecureIT conference in Perth, Australia. That same morning, the Foundation continued expanding its collection of free security tools, and the announcement of its PHP2Shell protections received applause from conference attendees.“Security knowledge belongs in the commons,” said Ip.“As we discussed privacy and security at the ISACA conference, our team was putting that principle into practice by making emergency security tools available to everyone. We publish the source so that anyone can use it, improve it, and help protect their own communities.”Developed while securing the privacy applications available at PrivacySafe and PrivacySafe Social, the tools have earned praise from Solana Superteam Australia and attracted attention from cybersecurity influencers worldwide. The initial release generated nearly 20,000 social media impressions within its first 24 hours, with hundreds of shares and downloads as well as testimonials from grateful users.The release is part of PrivacySafe Foundation's activities recognizing October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The initiative reflects the Foundation's commitment to cybersecurity as a public good, particularly for schools, nonprofits, independent organizations, and communities with limited security resources.About the Security ToolsPrivacySafe Foundation's security collection includes 57 scripts organized across 47 tool categories, addressing 139 documented software vulnerabilities and four additional global security incidents. The tools provide vulnerability detection, system hardening, attack monitoring, and emergency patches for GNU/Linux infrastructure, providing safeguards for servers against attacks that impact nearly 70% of all websites. Source code and documentation are available through GitHub and Codeberg, with installable packages for Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu and RPM-based distributions such as Red Hat.About PrivacySafe FoundationPrivacySafe Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity based in Connecticut, USA, and funded entirely by individual donations. The Foundation develops Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS), advances public-interest security research, and supports cybersecurity education through its Take Back Your Bytes and Hack Your Future initiatives.

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PrivacySafe Foundation Releases Free Security Tools to Combat Global Cyber Threats News Provided By PrivacySafe Foundation October 28, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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