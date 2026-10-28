Embraer's Pool Program To Provide Enhanced Support For Air Dolomiti E-Jets Fleet

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Amsterdam, October, 2026 – Embraer NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3 and Air Dolomiti have entered into a Component Pool Program agreement covering the airline's fleet of 30 E-Jets. Through the program, Air Dolomiti will benefit from comprehensive component support designed to optimize aircraft availability as the Lufthansa Group carrier continues to expand its operations. The agreement includes more than 300 components across multiple aircraft systems, as well as advanced exchange, repair and overhaul solutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Air Dolomiti has built a strong reputation for operational excellence, and we are proud to support the airline as it continues to expand its operations. Through our Pool Program, we provide access to a comprehensive logistics and services structure designed to maximize aircraft availability and deliver predictable support across its network. We thank Air Dolomiti for its trust in Embraer and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the years ahead,” said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

“We are pleased to further expand our collaboration with Embraer, a leading company in the aerospace sector. At a time of significant evolution for our airline, being able to rely on a longstanding, solid, and renowned partner like Embraer represents a valuable opportunity for us and an important step in our growth journey,” said Steffen Harbarth, Air Dolomiti's CEO.

Embraer's Pool Program offers comprehensive component support to airlines worldwide, leveraging the company's technical expertise and extensive services network. The program delivers significant savings and economies in component repair and inventory holding costs, reduces warehousing needs, and operates within a framework of guaranteed performance levels. Embraer Services & Support provides a wide range of customized solutions designed to enhance aftersales experience and support the growing global fleet of Embraer aircraft.

About Air Dolomiti:

Air Dolomiti is the Lufthansa Group airline that, since 1991, has connected Italy's main airports with the Group's hubs in Munich and Frankfurt and recently extended by flights to Vienna during the Winter 2025/2026 season. In 2025, the airline carried more than 4.4 million passengers, operating multiple daily frequencies to destinations across Italy and Europe.

Air Dolomiti connects people and cultures through seamless travel, inspired by the warmth and excellence of Italian hospitality.

About Embraer:

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, as well as providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats capacity and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.