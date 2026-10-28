Sharjah International Film Festival Explores The Future Of Cinema And Inclusion Of People Of Determination

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Sharjah, UAE, October 2026: FANN – Media Discovery Platform organised the second edition of the Global Children and Youth Film Congress as part of the 13th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF), held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council. The congress aims to highlight the role of cinema in shaping young minds and strengthening the presence of films made for children and young people across the Arab world.

Held at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the congress brought together actors, filmmakers, academics and industry professionals to discuss the future of cinema, with a focus on creating more opportunities for People of Determination across the industry. Discussions also explored how new technologies are changing storytelling, and the role of educational institutions and film festivals in discovering and developing young talent to produce films that reflect different human experiences and connect with audiences.

The session titled“Building an Inclusive and Accessible Film Ecosystem,” moderated by Abdullah Al Qamzi, explored the challenges facing People of Determination in the film industry and the need to make production facilities and cinemas more accessible. Speakers stressed the importance of giving People of Determination opportunities to share their experiences and perspectives, both on screen and behind the camera.

Asaad Hawas, Project Management Office Director at Zayed Authority for People of Determination, discussed the barriers faced by People of Determination seeking careers in film and media. He highlighted the need for professional training programmes and closer cooperation between organisations to create clear pathways into the industry. He also spoke about how partnerships between the Authority, educational institutions, film festivals and production companies can help identify talent and support participation in scriptwriting, character development, directing and production.

Filmmaker Mohanad Diab spoke about cinema's ability to challenge stereotypes surrounding People of Determination by portraying characters whose lives, abilities and interests are not defined solely by disability. He emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for People of Determination to work as actors, directors and producers, giving them a direct role in telling their own stories.

Director Al Dana Al Hashemi highlighted the need for more authentic and relatable portrayals of People of Determination, moving beyond traditional approaches to disability-related stories. She also discussed practical measures such as making filming locations accessible and adapting production processes to meet the needs of cast and crew members with disabilities, allowing them to work safely and effectively.

Another session,“Across Generations: Reimagining Storytelling for the Future,” moderated by Nour El Din, examined how technology and changing viewing habits are influencing the future of cinematic storytelling and the types of films that appeal to audiences. Speakers discussed how the experience of established filmmakers can help guide emerging talent, while younger generations bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the industry.

Kuwaiti actor Mohammed Al Mansour reflected on key moments in his career and the changes he has witnessed in cinema and television drama, from storytelling and acting styles to shifting audience interests. He stressed the value of passing on knowledge and experience to younger actors, while encouraging them to develop their skills and explore new approaches to performance.

Writer and filmmaker Fadi Haddad discussed how technology is changing scriptwriting and directing, offering filmmakers new tools and creative possibilities. He also highlighted the importance of connecting academic education with practical industry experience, giving young people a better understanding of filmmaking and the skills needed to pursue careers in writing, directing and production.

Young Egyptian actor Ali Al Bayali shared his experience of entering the acting industry, the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned from working with actors and directors across different generations. He also spoke about the importance of supporting talented children and giving them opportunities to take part in new productions, develop their acting skills and gain a better understanding of the filmmaking process.