MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the“Frontline Heroes” Office, affirmed that the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, designating 7 January each year as“Zayed the Founder Day” renews the nation's pride in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and in the values that laid the foundations of the Union. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon said:“Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace, left us a national legacy of which we are immensely proud and established an enduring approach to leadership, work and responsibility. He made unity a source of strength, giving a deeply rooted value, and investment in people the foundation of progress.

He noted that the significance of“Zayed the Founder Day” lies in reaffirming the connection between generations and the roots of this deeply established national journey. It reminds us that preserving the legacy of the Founding Father means more than recalling his achievements; it requires continuing to uphold the values he believed in and embodying them through our conduct, our actions and our contributions to serving the nation and society.”

H.E. Sheikh Sultan added that preserving the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, requires a shared responsibility to pass his values on to future generations, strengthen the spirit of belonging and loyalty, and foster a culture of initiative and dedication to duty. He affirmed that the Frontline Heroes' steadfast efforts to protect the community and safeguard the well-being of its members are a living continuation of the Founding Father's approach to serving people and placing their interests at the forefront. He stressed that“Zayed the Founder Day” is not merely a commemoration of a historic milestone, but a renewed pledge to keep the values of the Union alive through action and achievement, and to ensure that Sheikh Zayed's legacy continues to guide the UAE towards a future of greater prosperity and cohesion.