1,577 visitors bring total attendance at the UAE National Pavilion to 2,682 over two days

Aqaba, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,October 2026: The UAE National Pavilion welcomed 1,577 visitors on the second day of Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) Jordan 2026, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army and military delegations from several countries. Exhibiting companies and Capital Events held meetings throughout the day, while participating entities continued to showcase their advanced defence and security technologies and products, which is taking place at the Aqaba International Exhibition & Convention Centre (AIECC) through 29 October. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The UAE National Pavilion is supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. It brings together leading organisations specialising in the defence and security industries, including EDGE Group, Multi Level Group (MLG), NICOMATIC and Houbara, alongside Nation Shield and Al Jundi magazines, which specialise in defence and military affairs.

The pavilion provides a unified national platform that enables participating organisations to engage directly with military delegations, government representatives, industry leaders and international companies operating across the defence and security sectors.

Among the pavilion's prominent visitors was Major General Magdi Mohammad Al-Harasis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army, who was briefed on the defence and security solutions and technologies presented by the participating UAE entities. Military and security delegations from several Arab and international countries also visited the pavilion to explore key exhibits and discuss their potential defence and security applications with participating organisations.

As part of bilateral engagements, EDGE Group, Multi Level Group, NICOMATIC and Houbara held meetings with visiting delegations and organisations to explore opportunities for cooperation and ways to benefit from the solutions and technologies on display.

EDGE Group is showcasing capabilities in autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cybersecurity and precision-strike technologies. Multi Level Group is presenting an unmanned aerial vehicle platform that demonstrates its expertise in autonomous systems and advanced mobility, while NICOMATIC is showcasing interconnection and engineering integration solutions for aerospace and defence applications, alongside customised design and manufacturing services and technical support.

Houbara is also showcasing its BracerTM tactical satellite communications system and ObsidianTM counter-unmanned aerial system, alongside robotic systems, autonomous target systems, and training and simulation solutions. Together, these exhibits highlight the breadth of capabilities and expertise represented by participating organisations at the UAE National Pavilion.

As part of efforts to promote the defence and security exhibitions organised by ADNEC Group's event-organising arm, Capital Events, held meetings to highlight the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) and the accompanying International Defence Conference (IDC), scheduled to take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 25 to 29 January 2027. The meetings also explored opportunities for participation in these events.

Capital Events also held meetings to promote the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), highlighting the opportunities both events offer exhibitors and industry visitors.

The UAE National Pavilion has now welcomed a total of 2,682 visitors since the exhibition opened, following 1,105 visitors on the first day. The pavilion enables delegations and industry specialists to explore the products and technologies on display, engage with representatives of participating organisations, discuss their applications and identify potential opportunities for cooperation.

SOFEX Jordan is held biennially under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with the support of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army. The official SOFEX material confirms both the King's patronage and the support of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army. The event brings together military delegations, government officials, experts, specialists, manufacturers and representatives of the international defence and security industries.

The UAE National Pavilion will continue welcoming visitors in Hall 2, Stand H201, until the conclusion of SOFEX Jordan 2026 on 29 October.