Robinhood Q3 Net Revenue Up 12% To $1.42B As Crypto Revenue Slides 55%

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Robinhood (HOOD) said on October 27, 2026 that third-quarter total net revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $1.42 billion, even as crypto revenue fell 55% from a year earlier.

The company's results release shows the quarter's growth came from outside digital assets. Options trading and event contracts, Robinhood's prediction-market-style contracts on real-world outcomes, carried the increase. Event contracts revenue grew more than sixfold to $173 million, while crypto revenue fell by more than half.

The revenue mix is shifting

The quarter marks a change in what drives Robinhood's top line. This time, growth came from event contracts and newer products, and the company said 14 of its businesses now each generate at least $100 million in annualized revenue, a run-rate figure rather than booked quarterly income.

Two of those businesses reached the milestone in their first full quarters. Rothera crossed $100 million in annualized revenue with more than 6.4 billion contracts traded since launch. Robinhood Chain, the company's Ethereum layer-2 network, processed more than $80 billion in decentralized-exchange volume in its first quarter on mainnet. First-quarter figures for new products have no comparable prior-year base, so neither can be read as a trend.

Subscription and payments products also grew. Robinhood Gold reached a record 5.2 million subscribers, up 34%, and the Robinhood Gold Card counts 1.3 million customers with more than $19 billion in annualized payment volume.

Crypto down, platform up

The report landed alongside separate announcements the same day: roughly 200,000 AI-powered trading accounts have been opened, and Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD is set for integration into the platform. Shares reportedly fell after the release.

Chief Executive Vlad Tenev framed the results around the company's mission“to make everyone an owner.”

For investors, the numbers show a brokerage less dependent on crypto cycles than in past quarters: total revenue grew 12% while one of its highest-profile lines contracted by more than half. Robinhood reported the results on October 27, 2026.

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