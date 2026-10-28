Fort Robotics Secures $20 Million In Additional Funding For Physical AI Growth

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fort Robotics, a developer of security systems for physical AI, has announced approximately $20 million in new commitments from existing investors, expanding the capital available to support Fort's next phase of growth.

Tiger Global is leading an approximately $10 million financing, with participation from Mark Cuban Companies, that is expected to close this week.

Tiger Global also has committed an additional $10 million to the previously announced common equity PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) expected to close in connection with the closing of Fort's proposed business combination with Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp.

Together with previously announced PIPE commitments, today's announcement brings the total committed capital to date in connection with Fort's proposed business combination to more than $50 million.

The additional investment is expected to help Fort further accelerate its growth by expanding its team and operating capacity to meet growing customer demand and pursue opportunities across the rapidly developing physical AI market.

Fort intends to use the additional capital to support new and expanding customer opportunities across warehousing, defense, construction, and other markets adopting increasingly autonomous systems.

Fort's Trust Layer serves as foundational safety infrastructure for robotic systems and is currently deployed across more than 19,500 units to a global base of over 600 customers, including Agility Robotics, DoorDash, Cobot, Zoox, Textron, and Google DeepMind.

Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined company will be named Fort Robotics Holdings and is expected to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol“FROB”, subject to regulatory approvals, creating the first publicly traded company dedicated principally to the safe and scalable deployment of physical AI.

“As the opportunity for physical AI continues to expand, we believe Fort plays a critical role in building an independent safety layer that is foundational to its adoption,” said Griffin Schroeder, Partner at Tiger Global.“Our continued investment reflects our conviction in Fort's progress and promise.”

Tiger Global has been a Fort investor since 2022, when it led the company's Series B round. The firm's investment follows a number of recent milestones for Fort, including an expanded partnership with Agility Robotics, the announcement of Fort's new Connectivity Aggregation software product, and new customer opportunities.

Samuel Reeves, founder and CEO of Fort Robotics, says:“Automation and autonomy are expanding across nearly every major industry, creating a significant need for solutions that make intelligent machines safe, secure, and reliable.

“Tiger Global's increased commitment gives us additional resources to scale our team and operating capacity as we respond to growing customer demand.

“We believe the opportunity for Fort has never been greater, and this investment positions us to move faster as physical AI adoption accelerates.”