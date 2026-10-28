MENAFN - USA Art News) The Greenwich Village studio where Abstract Expressionist artistsandonce resided and worked has been listed for sale at. This property, located in MacDougal Alley, was borrowed by the couple in the winter offrom fellow artist, an early patron of Pollock.

Although Pollock had recently experienced significant artistic breakthroughs, including an appearance at the Venice Biennale, Ossorio reportedly believed the couple remained financially struggling and frequently provided them with food. Pollock and Krasner did not contradict this perception. Ossorio vacated the property in 1952.

The 1,500-square-foot, three-floor residence has been held by its current owner for 45 years. Constructed in the 1870s, it is one of 10 gated mews homes, which originally served as carriage houses for the grand mansions on the north side of Washington Square Park. The red-brick property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, a roof deck with neighborhood views, and a parking space, a rare luxury in New York City.

“This historic 19th-century townhouse is architect-ready for its next chapter as either a single-family home or live/work abode for a designer, artist, or other creative professional,” states the Sotheby's International Realty listing.

Beyond Pollock and Krasner, who are currently featured in a major exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MacDougal Alley boasts a rich art-world history. Sculptor Frederick Triebel established a studio there in 1901, leading to the conversion of most stables into working studios by the end of the decade. Notable artists who worked in the area include James Earle Fraser and Charles Hawthorne. Daniel Chester French created clay models for the Lincoln Memorial at no. 17 MacDougal Alley. Collector and artist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney acquired multiple studios and founded her museum adjacent to the mews in 1930.

In the 1940s, Isamu Noguchi lived and worked at 33 MacDougal Alley, a now-demolished space he described as“perfect in every way.” Earlier this year, a Lower Manhattan loft that Pollock briefly shared with his brother and sister-in-law in 1932 was listed for $1.9 million.

We previously reported:

A major exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases over 120 works by Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock, reevaluating their artistic partnership.

Source: Artnet News