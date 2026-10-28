Eames Institute Unveils Plans For 185,000-Square-Foot Museum

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas revealed its master plan to convert a formercampus in, into aarts venue. This move brings the organization closer to opening a museum dedicated to the design legacy of, approximately a year after acquiring the property.

Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the facility will feature a main hall, six interconnected galleries, workshop areas, a theater, and dining options. An adjacent office building will be adapted into a flexible space for gatherings. The EIIC anticipates attracting around 200,000 visitors annually to the new museum, which it describes as“not simply a place that preserves the past, but one that actively helps shape what comes next.”

Separately, a planned strike by staff at London's Victoria and Albert Museum was suspended after the institution offered an“improved offer” to trade unions Prospect and Public and Commercial Services. Union members across the museum's London sites had planned to walk out on October 29–30 due to disputes over pay and working conditions. The suspension allows for negotiations under the U.K.'s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. The unions advocate for better pay, solutions for excessive heat, improved food at V&A East sites, and a new industrial relations framework.

In other news, an unreleased David Bowie concert film, recorded over three nights at London's Earls Court in 1978, will debut in an immersive format at the 77th Berlin Film Festival. Titled Stage, the 35mm film, recently restored and edited by director Brett Morgan from Bowie's archives, will be screened with integrated lighting and spatial audio. After its debut in Germany on February 14, 2027, the team plans a global tour to various arenas.

Meanwhile, Keith Haring's monumental mural, created in 1986 for the Statue of Liberty's centennial with 1,000 children from New York's CityKids Foundation, is now available as prints. The 90-by-30-foot canvas, depicting Haring's dancing figures and student doodles, has been featured in Paris, Italy, Philadelphia, and at Paul McCartney's 2002 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Tech company Iconic has collaborated with CityKids to release five prints, with proceeds supporting the foundation. These include close-ups of Liberty's face and torch, and a print of the full banner featuring her“wobbly arm,” a detail Haring explained by stating,“sometimes Liberty is wobbly.”

Finally, the Rubin Museum's podcast, Awaken, explores the theme of anger in its sixth season. Hosted by punk legend Kathleen Hanna, the eight new episodes delve into how wrath can be channeled for positive action. Artworks from the museum's collection accompany each discussion. The first episode, released yesterday, features an 18th-century Tibetan sculpture of Vajrapani, a deity whose lightning bolts symbolize power and protection. Scholar Annabella Pitkin commented,“That ferociousness drives away negativity. It is our own delusions that are burning up in this fire of enlightenment.”

Source: Artnet News