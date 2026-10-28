MENAFN - USA Art News) Theis presenting the first major U.S. retrospective dedicated to(1887–1968) in over. This exhibition explores the extensive range and career arc of the innovative artist, known for continuous self-reinvention and defying easy categorization across

Duchamp's artistic journey began in 1912 when, at the age of twenty-five, he questioned his path and chose to abandon traditional oil painting, seeking independence from the art world. Throughout his career, he was associated with artistic movements such as Cubism, Dada, and Surrealism.

The exhibition, titled“Marcel Duchamp,” features a chronological display of more than 300 works. These encompass various mediums, including painting, sculpture, film, photography, printed matter, and exhibition design, alongside his signature“readymades.” Among the renowned creations on view are the provocative“Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2)” (1912), his magnum opus“The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even” (1915–23), and the iconoclastic“Fountain” (1917) and“L.H.O.O.Q.” (1919). Also included are“Box in a Valise” (1935–41), Duchamp's portable miniature museum of his own works, and“Étant donnés” (1946–66), his final major work reflecting lifelong artistic obsessions.

Source: Hyperallergic