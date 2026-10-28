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San Francisco Galleries Adopt New Survival Models


Date: 2026-10-28 02:10:11

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Art galleries in San Francisco are exploring alternative operational models, including nonprofit status and retail business, to navigate challenges such as a high cost of living, a limited collector base, and the closure of local art schools.

One such institution, Cushion Works in the Mission District, secured nonprofit status last year and launched a membership program. Founder Jordan Stein, who opened the space in 2018, stated to Hyperallergic that his initial intention was not to operate a traditional gallery or adhere to a specific business model. Stein explained,“I don't think of it like a gallery, and I've never had a business model.” He expressed an interest in examining“who has lived here, what has been made here, and what can we learn from that?” The gallery's program showcases a diverse array of Bay Area artists, including renowned figures like R. Crumb and Dewey Crumpler, outsider artists such as Betty Bailey and BJ Newton, and artists who have exhibited at the Whitney, including Grace Rosario Perkins and Dionne Lee.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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