Epstein Survivor Calls For Leon Black's Removal From Moma Board

MENAFN - USA Art News) An individual identified as a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse has publicly demanded the removal offrom his board position at the

The survivor, who has spent over two decades questioning“Why me?” since the abuse, stated that understanding the experience involves recognizing not only the manipulation endured but also the institutions and social structures that facilitated it. She characterized Black's continued presence on MoMA's board as a“starkest example of institutional ignorance.”

She further described MoMA's stance as a“head-in-the-sand, look-the-other-way mentality that will inevitably give abuse of power a dark corner to grow and fester in.”

Source: Hyperallergic