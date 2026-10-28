Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Epstein Survivor Calls For Leon Black's Removal From Moma Board


Date: 2026-10-28 02:10:11

(MENAFN- USA Art News) An individual identified as a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse has publicly demanded the removal of Leon Black from his board position at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

The survivor, who has spent over two decades questioning“Why me?” since the abuse, stated that understanding the experience involves recognizing not only the manipulation endured but also the institutions and social structures that facilitated it. She characterized Black's continued presence on MoMA's board as a“starkest example of institutional ignorance.”

She further described MoMA's stance as a“head-in-the-sand, look-the-other-way mentality that will inevitably give abuse of power a dark corner to grow and fester in.”

Source: Hyperallergic

MENAFN28102026005694012507ID1111880452


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search