Six in 10 Brits will experience 'sun withdrawal' now the clocks have gone back, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 45 per cent long for warm temperatures as soon as they disappear, particularly following an unprecedented summer of sunshine.

The abrupt change has left almost three in 10 (29 per cent) booking or planning a sunny autumn or winter escape amid fears of "sun withdrawal".

While 75 per cent believe a week of guaranteed sun would positively affect their mood.

The all-inclusive holiday provider Club Med, which commissioned the research, marked the return to GMT by bringing a temporary dose of summer to London's Southbank, installing a giant SAD lamp to brighten up the capital as the darker months set in.

The installation invited Londoners to take a moment out of their day, whether relaxing on a deck chair, soaking up the sunshine-inspired light or simply doing nothing for a few minutes.

The activation brought the all-inclusive's 'The Art of Free Time' philosophy to life, highlighting the importance of taking time to switch off, both at home and on holiday.

Jérémie Hoss, managing director for Northern Europe & South Africa at the brand, said: "As the days get darker and daylight hours shrink, people are looking for ways to lift their spirits and make more time for themselves.

“Whether that's finding little moments of calm closer to home or booking a winter escape to look forward to, making time for wellbeing becomes all the more important.

“We wanted to bring a much-needed dose of sunshine to Londoners when they need it most, and give people the freedom to switch off, recharge and spend their time exactly how they choose.”

The study also found the importance of daylight for Brits, with 83 per cent considering access to natural daylight and sunshine important to their overall wellbeing, including 40 per cent who described it as "very important".

Long daylight hours were the one thing 26 per cent would choose to enjoy all year round, ahead of warm temperatures (24 per cent) and blue skies (16 per cent).

January was named the toughest month for mood and wellbeing by 35 per cent, ahead of November (12 per cent) and February (10 per cent).

To lift spirits closer to home, 42 per cent take walks outdoors during daylight hours, while 38 per cent watch TV or films and 37 per cent spend time with friends and family.

More than one in five (21 per cent) research or plan holidays for a seasonal boost, while 19 per cent go one step further and book a getaway, according to OnePoll figures.

Of those who knew where they would go for autumn sunshine, half would choose a destination for its warmth, while 33 per cent prioritised relaxation and 32 per cent wanted value for money.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) agreed that having a holiday booked gives them something positive to look forward to during the winter months.

Guaranteed sunshine and warmth were cited as the biggest benefits of an autumn or winter getaway by 38 per cent, while 36 per cent wanted to escape darker days and evenings and 33 per cent valued having something positive on the horizon.

When asked where they'd most like to escape to for an autumn sunshine boost, Spain took the top spot (41 per cent), followed by Greece (28 per cent), Portugal (27 per cent), Sicily (24 per cent) and the South of France (16 per cent).

Cost and certainty also encourages booking a seasonal break, with more affordable prices (36 per cent) the biggest incentive, followed by guaranteed warm weather (35 per cent) and having plans to look forward to (31 per cent).

To give Brits something extra to look forward to this winter, Club Med is offering the chance to win an all-inclusive holiday to the Seychelles, including flights, dining, drinks and activities.

The competition is open until 31 October, with entries submitted online []

Hoss added: "We're seeing how much people value having something positive to look forward to during the darker months, and a winter escape can offer more than just a change of scenery.

“But planning a holiday shouldn't add to the pressures of everyday life. We believe the real luxury is having the freedom to spend your time exactly as you choose.

“From exceptional dining to a wide choice of activities for all ages, every detail is designed to help guests leave the everyday behind, recharge in the sunshine and warmth and enjoy their holiday on their own terms.”

TOP 10 DESTINATIONS FOR AUTUMN SUNSHINE

1. Spain

2. Greece and the Greek Islands

3. Portugal

4. Sicily

5. South of France

6. Turkey

7. The Maldives

8. The Bahamas

9. Morocco

10. Thailand