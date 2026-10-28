Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI Semiconductor Manufacturing And Automation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), operating as TechForce Robotics, was featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and automated inspection technologies amid expanding artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure investment. The editorial highlights Nightfood's recent acquisition of designs, technology and expertise for automated optical inspection (“AOI”) equipment used in chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (“CoWoS”) advanced semiconductor packaging. The company plans to establish a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan, targeting initial production of 10 to 15 units monthly and first sales and shipments in late November or early December 2026, subject to production readiness, customer demand and regulatory requirements. The editorial also cites industry forecasts projecting worldwide semiconductor equipment sales of $165.9 billion in 2026.

The editorial places Nightfood alongside other companies advancing semiconductor manufacturing, inspection and industrial automation technologies, including KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC), which highlighted growing demand for advanced process-control solutions; Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO), which received a Best Partner award from SK hynix for its contributions to high-bandwidth memory defect prevention; Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), which announced the shipment of its millionth 1.8GHz amplifier and demonstrated new broadband and optical technologies; and Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR), which showcased its AI-enabled industrial humanoid robot and autonomous mobile robot working together at IMTS 2026. The editorial underscores the expanding role of inspection equipment, advanced packaging and automation in supporting AI infrastructure growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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