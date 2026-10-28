Semiconductor Equipment Market Outlook: How AI Demand Is Driving Test, Packaging And Inspection Growth
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Conversations about artificial intelligence tend to center on models, semiconductors and server farms. Before any of those processors can do useful work, though, each one has to be packaged, checked for defects and turned out at scale, and all of that takes place inside manufacturing plants. TrendForce estimates that capital spending by the nine biggest cloud companies is projected to reach roughly $830 billion in 2026. Whether those dollars become functioning hardware hinges on the automated production and inspection tools that support the buildout. Operating as TechForce Robotics, Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) (profile ) is pushing into this link of the production chain. Through a recent deal, the company took ownership of a defined set of CoWoS automated optical inspection technology, and a production site of 20,000 square feet is being planned for Taiwan. First deliveries are slated for late November or early December 2026, though timing will depend on whether production is ready and on orders coming in from customers. Nightfood is working to be recognized as a source of innovation across the wider AI and automation landscape, alongside established names such as KLA Corporation Onto Innovation Inc. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.
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