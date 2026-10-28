Tinygemsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) To Host Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call Nov. 5

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Energy Fuels Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a producer of rare earth elements, uranium and other critical materials, announced that it will host a conference call Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third-quarter 2026 financial results. The company expects to issue a press release detailing its financial results and other highlights before the call.

Energy Fuels management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by registering through the company's Rapid Connect service or dialing 1-800-715-9871. A live webcast will also be available. A telephone replay will remain accessible through Nov. 12, 2026, using the North American toll-free number 1-800-770-2030 and entry code 4962224.

To view the full press release, visit

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American (“UUUU”) and TSX (“EFR”).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

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