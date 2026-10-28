Ainewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) To Present Heart Attack Detection Pilot Study Results At TCT 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on cardiac care, announced that results from its ALIGN-ACS pilot study evaluating its 3D electrocardiogram (“ECG”) technology for heart attack assessment will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (“TCT”) 2026 conference in San Diego. The presentation, scheduled for Nov. 1 at 1:20 p.m. Pacific time, will be delivered by Dr. Graham Nichol of the University of Washington. The study enrolled 132 emergency department patients presenting with chest pain at two clinical sites in Belgrade, Serbia, and compared the HeartBeam System, a credit card-sized, three-lead device, with a standard 12-lead ECG for detecting acute coronary syndrome.

HeartBeam founder and President Branislav Vajdic said the study represents an important step in evaluating the company's technology against conventional ECG systems in patients with suspected heart attacks. The technology has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Breakthrough Device Designation and has been accepted into the agency's Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program. HeartBeam expects the pilot study findings to help guide the design of a U.S. pivotal study anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2027. Members of the management team will also be available for meetings during the conference.

To view the full press release, visit

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-lead ECG synthesis software in December 2025(1). The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

(1) Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025. Refer to the Company's Cleared Indications for Use at for details on the intended use of its technology.

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