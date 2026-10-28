What Investors Can Learn From Russia's Gold Reserve Drawdown

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) You might have seen in the news that Russia sold about 6.2 tons of its gold reserves in September. This, according to credible reports, is the 10straight month that Moscow has sold some of its bullion reserves. As an investor, what does this tell you?

Russia's case illustrates how important gold reserves can be for a country, and the same logic holds for an individual investor. After giving the discussion above serious thought, I guess you will now start looking at precious metals developers like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) in a...

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