Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

What Investors Can Learn From Russia's Gold Reserve Drawdown


Date: 2026-10-28 02:09:33

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) You might have seen in the news that Russia sold about 6.2 tons of its gold reserves in September. This, according to credible reports, is the 10th straight month that Moscow has sold some of its bullion reserves. As an investor, what does this tell you?

Russia's case illustrates how important gold reserves can be for a country, and the same logic holds for an individual investor. After giving the discussion above serious thought, I guess you will now start looking at precious metals developers like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) in a...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

MENAFN28102026000224011066ID1111880443


Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search