What Investors Can Learn From Russia's Gold Reserve Drawdown
Russia's case illustrates how important gold reserves can be for a country, and the same logic holds for an individual investor. After giving the discussion above serious thought, I guess you will now start looking at precious metals developers like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) in a...
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